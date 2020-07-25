24 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed while one person infected with the virus has died, according to latest figures from NPHET.



It brings the death toll in the Republic to 1,764 and the total number of cases to 25, 869.



It comes as an Irish scientist leading the way in developing a Covid-19 vaccine says production may end up being very slow.



In comments to the Independent today, Professor Adrian Hill from the University of Oxford says there will be high demand.