A major fundraising campaign is underway to help the son of a Co Roscommon man get the treatment he urgently needs in the United States.

8-year old Jamie Mannion has a severe intellectual disability and global development delay, as well as being diagnosed with epilepsy.

In order to help Jamie walk, he requires intensive therapy treatments which are only available through a centre in Boston.

His father Declan Mannion is a native of Tulsk, while Declan’s parents – Jamie’s grandparents - Johnny and Lily Mannion live in Castlerea.

Jamie’s mother Siobhan is from Dublin, and the family live in Co Laois.

Their target is to raise €50,000 to bring Jamie to Orlando and Boston for treatment.

To help raise funds, a Cycle-Climb-Cycle wlll take place on Sunday week 2nd August.

Breda Cahill Durr from Ballinagare together with Seamus Cox and Brian Farrell will cycle from Tulsk to Murrisk, climb Croagh Patrick and then cycle back to Tulsk.

Donations can be made on the GoFundMe page- Cycle-Clim-Cycle4Jamie.