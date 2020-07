While this year’s Reek Sunday pilgrimage has been cancelled due to Covid-19, the Archbishop of Tuam Dr Michael Neary will celebrate the vigil Mass in Westport this evening.

The vigil Mass gets underway at 6.30pm in St Mary’s Church, Westport and will be streamed on Facebook.

Meanwhile, pilgrims are being reminded to stay away from Croagh Patrick as tomorrow’s annual Reek Sunday pilgrimage is cancelled.