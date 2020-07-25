Mayo TD Rose Conway-Walsh says she’s disgusted that Government TDs rushed through an amendment to legislation that gives an extra €16,000 to three Super Junior Ministers.

Under earlier legislation, only two junior Ministers were entitled to the extra allowance, but the new Coalition has three super juniors sitting at Cabinet.

The amended legislation means the Galway’s Hildegarde Naughten – Minister of State for Roads – Mayo native Green Party senator Pippa Hackett – Junior Minister at the Dept of Agriculture – and Chief Whip Jack Chambes will be eligible for the additional €16,000 allowance on top of the €124,000 euro salary for serving as Minister of State.

Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway Walsh said the last-minute amendment was sneakily added, and described the decision to give the additional allowance to three super junior ministers already earning over €2,000 per week as appalling, when we couldn’t afford to supply adequate PPE to healthcare workers who were caring for dying Covid-19 patients.