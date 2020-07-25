A large group of professional chauffers are driving from Galway to Ballina today, to highlight the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their sector, and on the tourism industry generally.

Members of the Western Chauffeur Drive Association Ireland are driving from Killarney to Donegal over 3 days this weekend, and today’s leg of the journey sees them travelling from Galway to Ballina.

Tomorrow, they drive from Ballina to Sligo and onto Donegal.

Along the way, the drivers are meeting with tourism service operators who have seen their business practically wiped out by the pandemic.

The Association represents about 40 companies operating chauffeur-driven luxury limousines and luxury coaches for the business and leisure tourism industry, and they employ in total around 300 people.