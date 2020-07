Pilgrims are being reminded to stay away from Croagh Patrick for the annual Reek Sunday tomorrow.

The pilgrimage in County Mayo usually attracts around 10,000 people, however due to Covid-19 restrictions those numbers can't be accommodated.

Mass will be celebrated in St Mary's Church in Westport for pilgrims this evening, and streamed on Facebook.

Fr Charlie McDonnell from Westport Parish is appealing for people to exercise caution.