Ireland is not completely out of the woods with Covid-19, according to an immunology expert.

The R number has reduced over the past week to around 1.1, with 20 new cases confirmed last night by health officials.

It brings the total number of cases to more than 25,800.

Meanwhile, there has been one additional case confirmed in Mayo bringing the county’s total since the coronavirus outbreak began in March to 575. There were no other new cases reported in Connacht.

Kingston Mills is a professor of experimental immunology at Trinity College - he says there have been positive signs.