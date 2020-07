More trains are being put on at weekends to keep up with demand.

Irish Rail says it is continuing to monitor passenger numbers following criticism last weekend for overcrowding on a service from Galway to Dublin.

The extra trains will be on the Galway, Cork, Limerick, Tralee, and Ennis lines from Heuston Station in Dublin.

Jane Cregan from Irish Rail says they intend to have full services in place before the end of August.