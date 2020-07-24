A Mayo farmer has been elected the new chairman of the IFA’s National Liquid Milk Committee. Keith O’Boyle, a father of three from Hollymount, produces fresh milk for Aurivo, and farms with his wife and family in Hollymount. The voting was conducted via…
The first ever virtual O’Malley Clan Gathering will take place this afternoon at 4pm. The O’Malley Clan Gathering is an annual event which began over 65 years ago, however due to the current restrictions in place this year’s gathering will take place in a…
A large group of professional chauffers are driving from Galway to Ballina today, to highlight the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their sector, and on the tourism industry generally. Members of the Western Chauffeur Drive Association Ireland are driving…
Re-opening schools fully in September will need "serious, serious resourcing", according to the largest teaching union. The Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said he is confident students will be back in classes in under six weeks time, almost six months after…
Pilgrims are being reminded to stay away from Croagh Patrick for the annual Reek Sunday tomorrow. The pilgrimage in County Mayo usually attracts around 10,000 people, however due to Covid-19 restrictions those numbers can't be accommodated. Mass will be…
Ireland is not completely out of the woods with Covid-19, according to an immunology expert. The R number has reduced over the past week to around 1.1, with 20 new cases confirmed last night by health officials. It brings the total number of cases to more…
More trains are being put on at weekends to keep up with demand. Irish Rail says it is continuing to monitor passenger numbers following criticism last weekend for overcrowding on a service from Galway to Dublin. The extra trains will be on the Galway, Cork,…
A 35-year old Vietnamese native has been remanded in custody charged with cultivating over a quarter of million euro worth of cannabis. Mihn Cam Vo, with an address at Kilgellia, Attymass, Ballina, Co. Mayo, is charged with cultivating plants of genus…
Every school in the country is to reopen its doors to students in just over a month's time. The government's confirmed all schools, which has been closed since March 12th, will "fully reopen" by the end of the August. Ministers will discuss the plan for…
The 43-year old man accused of the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Roscommon is unlikely to be fit to appear before court in the coming weeks, a remand hearing has been told. Stephen Silver of Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo, who is charged with the…
The Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) seized a quantity of lobster this week, which had been caught illegally off the Mayo coast with the intention of selling them directly to the public and restaurants across the county. Commercial lobster fishing is…
Mayo sheep farmers are angered by the National Parks and Wildlife undertaking a major survey on their lands "without any consultation", they claim. Farmers in Derriadda, Achill, Keenagh and Glenhest held a meeting with the IFA President Tim Cullinane earlier…
The Parish Priest of Knock Fr Richard Gibbons has announced today that the National Novena to Our Lady of Knock is postponed until perhaps later this year, depending on latest Government guidance. The Novena that began in 1977 and has continued in unbroken…
The opportunities are limitless for the new the multi-million euro Air Dome now in place at the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Bekan. That’s according to Connacht Council CEO John Prenty who says yesterday was an incredible day as the dome was inflated…
The largest-ever cash injection for the Irish economy has been announced by the Government in a bid to rescue it from the effects of the pandemic. More than €5 billion in cash, along with €2 billion in loan guarantees for businesses, will be spread widely…
Catherine Martin has urged Green Party members to stick with them after a number of people quit the party yesterday. Mayo’s Saoirse McHugh was the most high profile member to leave - saying she couldn't stand being connected to the party since it entered…
There will be an update later today on the re-opening of schools in six weeks time. Tens of millions of euro is expected to be made available to cover the cost of any safety measures needed to protect staff and students from Covid-19. Mayo Agriculture…
The Acting Chief Medical Officer says a lack of social distancing among people is his main concern in the battle against Covid-19. Public health officials are adopting a cautious, but optimistic approach to the spread of the virus, as latest data shows all…
A quantity of cocaine was recovered after Gardaí searched a house in the Swinford area in the early hours of yesterday (Thursday) morning. Members of the Garda Mayo Drugs Unit discovered cocaine with an estimated value of €350 and a small amount of cannabis.…
The VAT rate is to be reduced as part of the July stimulus plan to announced this evening. There's also going to be changes to the help to buy scheme as part of the 7 billion euro package. The government has been announcing details of the 7 billion euro July…
There's been a shock result in the Dáil's election of a Leas Ceann Comhairle with the government candidate defeated. Independent TD Catherine Connolly has won the secret ballot vote. The government's candidate Fergus O'Dowd lost out despite having the public…
Mulranny Park Hotel has secured a prestigious national award. It has scooped the 2020 AA Courtesy & Care Award. The AA uses highly trained and experienced inspectors to personally visit every AA accredited hotel for an overnight stay. Winners are selected in…
Up to 100 people have been attending daily morning Mass this week in the Holy Rosary Church Castlebar, as some Covid restrictions were lifted on Monday last. The size and design of the Castlebar Parish Church, allows for the additional numbers, as the…
Aurivo has confirmed that it has withdrawn from the KPMG Irish Farmers Journal Milk Price Review for 2019. Donal Tierney, Chief Executive of Aurivo told Midwest News that the Co-op has notified the Irish Farmers Journal that it will not be participating in…
The O'Malley Clan is holding the very first ever Virtual Clan Gathering on Sunday next.After 65 years of continuously gathering together each summer, 2020’s extraordinary events have led to the Clan finding an alternative way to rally.Granuaile, Grace O…
The proposal to consider renaming the Salmon Weir Pedestrian Bridge in Ballina after the late Jack Charlton, mooted by Ballina Independent cllr Mark Duffy following the death of the former Ireland Soccer Manager, was rejected yesterday by the majority of…
The Department of Agriculture is warning of a scam, where farmers are receiving phone calls from a person purporting to represent the Department, and seeking bank details. The person says they need the details to offer refunds or seek due payments. The…
HIQA has published a report on foster care services in Mayo, following an inspection carried out in February. At the time, 126 children were in foster care in Mayo - 39 with relatives and 87 with general foster carers. The report highlights many positive…
Saoirse McHugh has left the Green party. The Achill native’s move in not unexpected, as she had repeatedly said she would leave the party if it entered government. Ms McHugh campaigned against the programme for government, which was endorsed by three quarters…
There's some good news for residents in the Murrisk and Lecanvey areas, who have had to endure a poor water quality supply for a number of years. The issue was discussed at this week's meeting of the West Mayo Municipal District, where a Mayo County Council…
Alan Dillon has been elected as the secretary of the Fine Gael parliamentary party. The Mayo TD was named secretary, following the AGM of the parliamentary party yesterday evening. Former Government Minister Richard Bruton was elected chairperson.
There are 17 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and one further death. There are no new cases in Connacht. Mayo’s total of Covid cases remains at 574 and there has been just one new case in the past week. Meanwhile, it is believed that we'll have to…
The government will launch a new stay-and-spend initiative to boost tourism as part of the July stimulus package today. Holidaymakers will get 125 euro back on a roughly 600 euro spent on accommodation and food bills. As part of a new stay-and-spend programme…
There have now been 25,819 confirmed covid 19 cases since late February, after a further 17 were recorded. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed that another person with the virus has died. Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan…
Funding of over one million euro has been approved for Ireland West Airport Knock. Almost €2.5 million in total has been awarded to three regional airports for safety and security upgrades. Kerry airport will receive the largest amount, with an allocation of…
Two people were rescued from Croagh Patrick in separate incidents yesterday evening. Shortly after 6pm, the Mayo Mountain Rescue Team was tasked by Gardai to assist a female who had sustained a lower leg injury while descending the mountain. The incident…
43 caravans and campervans have been stolen across the country over the past 18 months - 13 of those during the Covid-19 lockdown. Gardai are appealing to caravan and campervan owners to be careful where they park, and to take extra security measures. Figures…
Organisers of the annual Reek Sunday climb of Croagh Patrick have appealed to people to stay away next Sunday, due to coronavirus. The pilgrimage traditionally takes place on the last Sunday of July each year, and attracted some 25,000 pilgrims during last…
Someone in Ireland has won 49.5 million euro in the lotto. The prize was picked up in the Euromillions draw last night, and it's the eighth highest amount ever won in this country. The winning numbers are 14, 15, 24, 29 and 42, and the lucky stars are 2 and…
85% of septic tanks inspected in Co Mayo last year did not meet environmental standards. Tests on septic tanks were carried out by local authorities across the country, on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency. Nationally, there was a 51% failure…
The Government last night published its 'green list' of 15 countries, which have a similar or lower level of Covid-19 than Ireland. People arriving to Ireland from these countries will not have to restrict their movements for 14 days, and the list will be…
The highest number of cases of Covid-19 in over a month have been recorded in the Republic of Ireland today. 36 new cases have been confirmed by health authorities, bringing the total number to date to 25,802. The death toll since the virus broke out here in…
There's fresh doubt over whether there will be a travel green list after an intervention by the Tánaiste. The Cabinet is meeting this evening to finalise details of a travel green list, but Leo Varadkar has questioned whether there should be a list, if the…
A two-car collision that occurred earlier outside Ballina has now been cleared. Long traffic delays were reported on the Crossmolina Road following the collision earlier this afternoon. Gardai say the road has now been cleared.
Parking charges at The Quay area of Westport are to be brought into line with the parking regulations that apply in Westport town. At present, the first hour parking in Westport is free, but that's not the situation at The Quay, where motorists must get a…
Members of the public, and those involved in the catering and hospitality sectors, are being warned about the trading of illegally caught salmon and sea trout. following recent seizures in Mayo. Inland Fisheries Ireland says it's illegal to purchase or…
Inquests into the deaths of two young people who died in a single-vehicle car accident in Tourmakeady, Co. Mayo, over three years ago were opened and adjourned yesterday, because a Garda investigation into the tragedy is ongoing. Supt Joe McKenna successfully…
Radio stations around Ireland will play 'Put 'Em Under Pressure' at 12.30 today as a mark of respect for Jack Charlton, who will be laid to rest this afternoon in the North East of England. The FAI are asking supporters to wear green in honour of the former…
The Government is insisting Ireland will benefit hugely from the 750 billion euro EU coronavirus recovery package agreed overnight by EU leaders. Under the deal, Ireland will have to contribute to countries who have been hit hardest by Covid 19. 390 billion…
Supermarkets have seen a number of Covid-19 outbreaks around the country as staff became infected with the virus, it emerged yesterday. Fast-food outlets have also been among the workplaces where the number of cases of the virus have been found. Acting chief…
A section of road is closed to traffic in Foxford town centre today and will remained closed to traffic for part of tomorrow. The complete relaying of the street surface is being carried out by Mayo County Council, from Clarkes corner on Lower Main St to the…
SIPTU representatives will attend the Oireachtas Covid-19 Committee today to discuss coronavirus infection rates among healthcare workers. It is expected that SIPTU representatives will outline several contributing factors, including a study of the latest…
Galway Independent TD Catherine Connolly is to put her name forward for the upcoming election of Leas-Cheann Comhairle. The position which will come up for decision in the Dáil at Thursday’s sitting. She has been endorsed by the Independent group in the…
No further Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the Republic today, while six new cases have been confirmed. It brings the total number of cases to 25,766 and the death toll remains at 1,753. Acting Chief Medical Officer, Ronan Glynn, expects a higher number…
More than 400 people attended hospital with a trauma as a result of a farming accident between 2014 and 2016. The average age was 54, but those injured ranged from under one years of age, to 93. The new research coincides with the start of Farm Safety Week,…
The sister of a 54-year-old Co Sligo businessman who collapsed and died during the Westport Sea 2 Summit last November today called for the organisers of the challenge to base a special ambulance locally during the event. Mrs. Pearl Whittaker made her…
The community of Ballina is invited to come out at 12.30 tomorrow afternoon at the Ridgepool to remember Jack Charlton and what he did to promote Ballina and the river Moy, as the funeral of the former Ireland soccer manager will be underway in his hometown…
An inquest was opened and adjourned by the Coroner for Mayo this morning into the death of a 41-year-old occupational therapist and mother-of-three at her home near Westport last June. In brief proceedings, Coroner Patrick O’Connor was asked by Detective…
With pleasant weather throughout the weekend, the greenway between Westport and Achill Sound was experiencing record number of walkers and cyclists. Many so called “staycationers” forced to holiday in Ireland this Summer due to the Covid 19 international…
The life of Jack Charlton is to be commemorated by a special postmark on all mail sent in Ireland and England. The former Republic of Ireland manager, who died earlier this month, was also a World Cup winner with England in 1966. The postmark will be applied…
Ireland's top public health doctor has warned against complacency setting in among the public about Covid-19. Dr. Ronan Glynn's urging people to remain vigilant as the pandemic accelerates globally. Ten more people have tested positive for the virus, but…
The announcement of the green list of countries it's safe to travel to has been delayed. It comes as a summit of EU leaders runs into its fourth day in Brussels, with slow progress in talks over a budget and pandemic rescue package worth a combined 1.8…
A hiker was rescued from Croaghaun mountain on Achill Island yesterday. The alarm was raised when the person got into difficulties on steep terrain yesterday morning. Members of Mayo Mountain Rescue and Achill Coastguard Unit were called out to the scene by…
There were no deaths from Covid-19 in the country today. It means the total number of deaths from the disease remains unchanged at 1,753. As of midnight on Saturday, 10 new confirmed cases of the virus were diagnosed bringing the total to 25,760. Dr Ronan…
Irish Rail says it's putting out enough trains to cope with passenger demand in "the vast majority of cases" after being criticised for a lack of social distancing on train services. Earlier model Holly Carpenter shared a picture of a group of teenagers…
Less than 40 percent of eligible businesses in Mayo have applied for the Restart Grant administered by Mayo County Council. The grant can provide any rate payer with cash up front to assist in re-opening and starting up again any business that was closed due…
There's a call for upgrade works to a regional road near Moore Hall that's prone to flooding. Robeen-based councillor Patsy O'Brien raised the issue at the Meeting of the Claremorris Municipal District. The segment of road in question is south of Carnacon…
A Mayo punter has won a sizeable sum of cash from four numbers in a lotto accumulator yesterday evening. The individual placed a €6 bet on BoyleSports and picked out four numbers for the Irish Lotto Plus 1 draw. The numbers selected were 30, 40, 42 and 43 and…
An expert is concerned we may be seeing a second wave of coronavirus as it appears the underlying rate of covid is rising. 2 more people with COVID-19 have died and there are 21 new confirmed cases of the virus here. It comes after Friday saw 34 new people…
The pandemic support payments are to be extended until early 2021 as part of the July stimulus package. The unemployment payment and the wage subsidy scheme for businesses will be part of the three billion euro summer package to help the economy recover,…
The contractor of the National Broadband Plan says it could be rolled out across the country within four years - instead of seven. The scheme aims to connect more than 500,000 homes to high speed fibre internet. Works on the 2.9 billion euro project were…
Fine Gael has seen a surge in popularity in the first big poll since the Government was formed. Leo Varadkar's party is up 4 points to 38 per cent - almost double what it had in the general election, in the 'Ireland Thinks for The Mail on Sunday' poll out…
Two more people with Covid-19 have died in the country. It brings the death toll in the ROI to 1,753. 21 new cases were also identified, bringing the total number of cases nationally to 25,750. Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of…
Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident of false imprisonment which occurred on a boat at Belderrig Pier, Co. Mayo at approximately 11pm on Wednesday. Gardaí confirmed to Midwest News that a boat has been seized by Ballina Gardaí as part of…
The Vatican has indicated that it supports re-burying hundreds of babies who died in the Tuam Mother and Baby Home. Rome's Ambassador to Ireland, Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, said that the children's remains should be exhumed. The Vatican’s ambassador to…
A local publican believes people are missing out on the social experience of the pub more than the drinking aspect. That's the view of Neil Sheridan of Spells pub in Ballaghaderreen. Mr Sheridan says he will be able to hold out on reopening his doors until…
A new tax back scheme is being developed for people who holiday at home this summer. The 'staycation subsidy' will allow families to reclaim a portion of their hotel or restaurant bill. The Irish Independent reports that it's being developed in a bid to boost…
The Garda Armed Support Unit was called out to an incident in an East Mayo village yesterday evening. The alarm was raised to an incident in Kilkelly along the N17. Its understood that traffic along the primary route was disrupted during the incident. Gardaí…
Gardaí have seized a quantity of drugs following the search of a vehicle in Westport yesterday. Westport Gardaí confiscated cannabis with an estimated value of €1,000. A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene in connection to the discovery. A file is being…
The Deputy Garda Commissioner says some publicans are still putting people at risk of getting Covid-19. Gardai are carrying out inspections again this weekend to see if licensed premises are sticking to the guidelines. Pubs are only allowed open if they're…
A former president of the Irish Medical Organisation says the 'green list' for foreign travel should not go ahead on Monday. The list's set to include countries that people will be able to go to without having to quarantine when they return. But Dr Martin…
The number of Covid-19 tests requested by GPs is growing at a rate of nearly 20 per cent. The Irish College of GPs says the recent spike in cases leads to the possibility of another lockdown. There were 3 additional deaths from the virus and 34 new cases…
The VAT rate for the hospitality sector should be lowered, according to recommendations from the Covid-19 Oireachtas Committee. The group has published its first report after weeks of hearing from witnesses from the industry on how it has been affected by the…
34 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed by health authorities here today. 3 more people with the virus have also lost their lives. Latest figures show there have now been 25,730 confirmed covid 19 cases, after a further 34 were recorded today. The death…
The delay in publishing Leaving Cert results was unexpected but shows that there will be rigorous work to ensure fair and reliable calculated grades. That's according to ASTI Vice President Ann Piggott, who says the teacher's union didn't expect such a long…
Funeral arrangements have been announced for the motorcyclist who died in a road collision outside Ballyhaunis on Wednesday. David Fitzpatrick lived in Cloonfad and was originally from Dromineen, Claremorris. His motorcycle collided with a car on the N83 at…
The Irish Second-Level Students Union were 'left in the dark' about the decision to delay the publication of Leaving Cert results. That's according to the ISSU's Education Officer, leaving cert student Alicia O'Sullivan, who says there has been a lack of…
Knock House Hotel will not be reopening until March next year. The Shrine’s rector, Fr. Richard Gibbons has confirmed to Midwest News today that the cost of implementing social distancing measures means that Knock House Hotel will remain closed for 2020. Fr.…
The Education Minister says additional time is needed to ensure that the calculated grades system is operated rigorously. Grades will not be made available until September 7th, three weeks later than usual. They will be followed by course offers four days…
An urgent review is needed of the SUSI grant scheme for third-level education - particularly in light of Covid-19. That's according to Mayo TD Rose Conway-Walsh, the Sinn Fein spokesperson on Higher Education. The Erris-based TD says it makes no sense for…
Lidl Ireland has been refused planning permission for a new store in Claremorris. The German-owned chain had applied last December for planning permission to construct a discount foodstore and off-licence at Kilcoleman Road in Claremorris. The development…
The country is in a "precarious" situation, and how Covid-19 will spread over the next week is now uncertain. That's according to public health officials, who are warning the cases which will be reported over the next 7 days have already been seeded. 21…
The motorcyclist who died in a road collision outside Ballyhaunis on Wednesday has been named as David Fitzpatrick from Cloonfad and originally from Dromineen, Claremorris. David’s motorcycle collided with a car on the N83 at Johnstown, between Ballyhaunis…
Gardai have confirmed that a caravan stolen from the Ballyhaunis area two weeks ago has been located. The caravan was stolen from the Classaroe / Kiltyboe area of Ballyhaunis on the weekend of the3rd / 4th July, and has since been located in Tipperary. A file…
21 more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic and one further death. It brings the death toll to 1,749 and the number of confirmed cases to 25,698. The reproductive number of the virus now stands at between 1.4 and 1.8.
Mayo's Road Safety Officer is concerned that a new TikTok trend will end in "carnage". It involves drivers videoing themselves racing home while on their phone to a family member or loved one. They tell them to pretend to be injured so the driver isn't…
Very few children have been impacted by Covid-19, according to a Consultant Paediatrician at Mayo University Hospital. Professor Michael O'Neill says the impact of the virus on children has been limited over the last number of months, and they've seen very…
The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says regulations are being drawn up to make face masks mandatory in shops. Customers now have to wear face coverings in all shops and shopping centres. But it's unclear how it will be policed and what penalties will be…
Publican Marie Mellet, of Mellets Pub and Bar Swinford says the government’s decision to pause the opening of pubs is confusing, as she believes it will inevitably lead to more house parties over the next three and a half weeks. She, like many other publicans…
There will be no party or gatherings to welcome home the new Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine when he returns this evening to his native Ballina. That was confirmed to Midwest News this morning by local Fianna Fail councillor Annie Mae Reape. The…
A motorcyclist in his 40s has died following a crash outside Ballyhaunis yesterday afternoon. The motorcycle collided with a car on the N83 at Johnstown, between Ballyhaunis and Cloonfad at about 3.30 yesterday afternoon. He was airlifted to Galway University…
"Parties and pints" are on hold as the government announced yesterday evening that it has stalled the lifting of Phase 4 of the Covid restrictions from Monday next to August the 10th. The Health Minister has played down the impact of foreign travel on the…
Mulroy's Bar and Brasserie, Main Street, Castlebar, has announced that the business is not reopening. In a statement, proprieter John Mulroy has extended thanks to his many loyal customers for their business and support. He has also thanked his staff for…
The road between Ballyhaunis and Cloonfad is closed to traffic at present following a two vehicle collision.The incident happened at about 3.30pm this afternoon close to Gauraun.Emergency services are at the scene.Traffic is being diverted.
Mayo deputy Dara Calleary as been appointed as the new Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine. It follows the sacking of Barry Cowen from the post by the Taoiseach last night. Dara, aged 47, is a TD for Mayo since 2007. He served as the Minister of…
Dara Calleary has been named as the new Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine. Jack Chambers has been named the new government Chief Whip while Sean Fleming has been promoted to Junior Minister in the Department of Finance. It comes as Micheál Martin…
A man in his 40's was arrested following a public order incident in Ballyhaunis yesterday. The incident occurred on Main Street at about 4pm. Midwest News understands the man refused to wear a face mask on a bus, and subsequently refused to give his name to…
US company Globalization Partners has announced plans to create up to 100 new technology jobs in Galway over the next three years. The company, which simplifies global business by enabling companies to hire and retain staff in over 180 countries without the…
Mayo TD Dara Calleary is believed to be one of the front-runners to be appointed Minister for Agriculture, after Barry Cowen was sacked last night. Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the move, after Mr Cowen refused to provide further public statements on his…
The Government will decide this evening whether or not to move to phase four of the easing of Coronavirus restrictions. Moving to phase four would see the re-opening of all pubs, nightclubs and casinos and an increase in public gatherings, with 100 people…
Micheál Martin has suggested he may try to change the law to allow the three super junior Ministers to get salary top ups. Under current legislation, only two of the three can get the 16,000 euro top up. The Taoiseach has said there should be equality between…
32 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed by health authorities here today. No further deaths of people with the virus have been recorded. The latest figures show there have now been 25,670 confirmed covid 19 cases, after a further 32 were recorded today. The…
A Mayo woman has won the first ever virtual version of Big Brother. Aoife Cheung survived a record 4 eviction votes before going on to claim the 5 thousand euro prize. The Castlebar woman took part in the exclusive Irish version of the mobile game ran for the…
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the N5 in County Roscommon yesterday evening. The incident occurred at approximately 6:15pm on the stretch of the road at Portahard, Frenchpark. A man in his early 60s was…
The Ballyglass Coast Guard unit was called to assist, after a small sailing boat with two people on board overturned in the bay, just off Blacksod Pier yesterday afternoon. A person on the shoreline who noticed what happened raised the alarm. A local…
The Mayo Mountain Rescue team was called out yesterday afternoon to assist a man who sustained a fall on the descent from Croagh Patrick. The casualty sustained arm injuries in the fall on the cone of the mountain, and was given first aid by the Mayo Mountain…
Most of the public libraries across Co Mayo have now reopened to allow customers to browse the shelves and borrow books. Ballyhaunis, Foxford, Crossmolina and Achill libraries are reopening to customers from today, in addition to the 7 libraries open for the…
A representative of the telecommunications company Eir has been requested to attend the next monthly meeting of Mayo County Council to address the problems with the service across the region over many months now. The motion was proposed by Castlebar…
Harvey Norman is to expand further into the West of Ireland, with new stores opening in Galway and Sligo. The Australian furniture and electronics chain will open a new split-level store at the Gateway Retail Park in Knocknacarra, Galway on 22nd July,…
The full reopening of pubs, and how to limit the number of tourists travelling into this country, will be discussed by public health officials later this morning. The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning, with under Phase 4 of the Covid 19…
The N5 between Ballaghaderreen and Frenchpark re-opened to traffic again last night following a three vehicle collision at about 6.15 yesterday evening, at Portaghard, Frenchpark. Emergency services attended the scene of the collision and a man in his sixties…
The N5 between Ballaghadereen and Frenchpark is closed to traffic, following a serious collision. It's understood the 3-vehicle collision occurred at Portahard, and emergency services are currently at the scene. Gardai have confirmed that the N5 is closed on…
People must wear face coverings while on public transport from now on, or they will be refused entry onto buses and trains. That's the warning from Mayo FG Deputy Alan Dillon, who says the travelling public should wear face coverings, to protect themselves…
The Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen has travelled to Co Leitrim today to view the damage caused by a landslide near Drumkeeran two weeks ago. Thousands of tonnes of bog washed down a local mountain on 28th June, causing damage to commonage, farm land,…
Work is expected to start within weeks on a major renovation and extension of the Ballyhaunis Community Hall - formerly known as the parochial hall. The contract was signed on Friday with a building firm Cummins & Cummins, who will undertake the internal…
Journalist Mary Kenny will no longer be participating in this year's Percy French Festival in Co Roscommon, following controversy over the requirement for people travelling here from the UK to quarantine for 14 days. This year's festival will be an open air…
A minute's silence was observed at the start of today's monthly meeting of Mayo County Council, as a mark of respect to former Ireland soccer manager Jack Charlton. The former England World Cup winner died at his home in Northumberland on Friday at the age of…
A Mayo bus company says that the public have thus far complied with the new laws mandating the use of face coverings on public transport. Corduff Travel operates buses across Mayo and the Greater Dublin area and they have revealed their customers have…
A child reported missing from the Ballaghadereen area 10 days ago has been found safe and well, along with her father. Gardai had launched a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of 23-month old Jasmine Arshad, who was reported missing on Friday…
The HSE is again urging the public to be vigilant in light of reports of a telephone/text scam from criminals claiming to be HSE contact tracing and testing staff.The fraudulent calls and text messages claim that the person has been identified as a close…
The Boards of Glenamaddy Credit Union and St Jarlath’s Credit Union will amalgamate their operations from the 17th of next month. The process will involve the transfer of Glenamaddy Credit Union into St Jarlath’s Credit Union during the month of August…
The Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council is calling for the backlog of driving tests to be addressed. Cllr. Dara Mulvey says the list of those waiting on driving tests in Sligo continues to grow at an alarming rate. In Sligo alone there are over 680 people…
Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house in Murrisk on the afternoon of Friday. A small sum of cash was taken from the house during the burglary and there was damage to a window at the rear of the property. Gardaí say that no arrests have…
A motion will be put before Mayo County Council this afternoon calling for a bridge in Ballina to be named after the former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton. Independent Councillor Mark Duffy is making the call to honour the legendary figure of Irish…
People are required by law to wear a face covering on public transport from today. Those who don't face a fine of up to 2,500 euro and the prospect of six-months jail time. Drivers can request people wear a face covering and can refuse people entry or order…
There was no increase in Covid-19 cases across Connaught as the National Public Health Emergency Team gave their update yesterday. There were no new deaths to report from the virus, but 17 new confirmed cases were identified. Galway’s total number of…
There have been no new deaths of people with Covid 19 in the Republic. New National Public Health Emergency Team figures show there are 17 new confirmed cases. The total number of people infected since the outbreak broke out here is 25,628. The death toll has…
There are a number of road projects in South Mayo that are getting the green light according to Fianna Fail Councillor Damien Ryan. Traffic alleviation measures have been approved in Ballinrobe and significant overlay is taking place on the N84 between…
The Covid-19 lockdown proved disastrous for many businesses across Co Mayo, while others found new customers shopping online. The online business was a saviour for the Foxford Woollen Mills, according to its managing director Joe Queenan. The Foxford Woollen…
The Transport Minister has said he has no plans to introduce legislation that would make it mandatory for people on bikes to wear helmets. In response to a parliamentary question from Mayo TD Alan Dillon, Eamon Ryan says the law would have limited benefits.…
UNITE has warned driving instructors and their students could be at risk of Covid-19 if the government doesn't implement safety guidelines for them. The trade union which represents instructors says there are potentially 20,000 interactions between drivers…
The HSE's new Contact Tracing App has detected its first cases on Covid-19. As of today, the app has been downloaded by over 1 million 180 thousand people. The HSE say a number of patients that have tested positive for coronavirus uploaded their details to…
A man who died in a house fire in Moylough yesterday has been named locally as Pat Kenny. Mr Kenny, who was in his 60's, died alone in his two storey house at Moate in the early hours of yesterday morning. The alarm was raised at around 5 o’clock and local…
A post mortem has taken place on a man in his 60s who died in a house fire in Co. Galway yesterday. Members of the local fire service and Gardaí attended the scene at Moylough at around 5 o’clock yesterday morning. After the fire was brought under control,…
Two more patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in the Republic as the number of new confirmed cases remained above 20 for a third day. 23 positive tests were reported bringing the total number infected in the Republic to over 25 thousand six hundred.…
New homes will be required to cover the cost of connecting to the National Broadband Plan. The Business Post reports the Department of Communication Networks has given the green light to the recommendation which was proposed in an Oireachtas committee report…
Investigations are continuing into a light aircraft crash in Co. Galway that left two people seriously injured. A man and woman in their 60s were seriously injured when their light aircraft crash landed in Kiltullagh yesterday afternoon. The alarm was raised…
The World Health Organisation's warning safeguards need to be in place if country's are to resume international travel. The government here's drawing up a 'green list' of safe countries for people to visit during the pandemic - that's due on July 20th. It…
2 more people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland. It brings the total number of deaths from the virus in the country to 1,746. There are 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 25,611.
Gardaí and Emergency Services are currently at the scene of a light aircraft crash in County Galway. The incident occurred at a field at Killimordaly at approximately 12:45pm today. Two people were injured during this incident and were taken by ambulance to…
A man in his 60s has died in a house fire in Co. Galway. Members of the fire service and Gardaí attended the scene at Moylough at around 5 o’clock this morning. After the fire was brought under control, the man's body was found inside. The scene has been…
Tributes have poured in from across Mayo in memory of the former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton who has died at the age of 85. Jack had a strong association with north Mayo, particularly Ballina, where he had a holiday home for many years. He was a…
The Mayo Chairman of the Vintners Federation of Ireland is calling for a reduction of alcohol VAT rates to 9% for pubs ASAP alongside a reduction in the hospitality VAT rate. Alan Gielty is the owner of Gielty’s Clew Bay in Achill and says that a reduction to…
People are being urged to continue following social distancing guidelines when heading out this weekend. It comes amid increasing concern about a rise in the number of new coronavirus cases, particularly among young people. Gardai will be out checking pubs…
Fines of up to 2,500 euro and or six months in jail will be the penalty for failing to wear face masks on public transport. The laws, which are due to come into effect on Monday, will also allow people be stopped from boarding if they're not wearing a mask.…
A man has died in a house fire in Moylough, County Galway this morning. Fire Services attended the scene after the alarm was raised at approximately 5 o’clock and extinguished the fire. The body of a man, aged in his 60s, was discovered deceased in the house.…
Former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton has died at the age of 85. He led the country to Euro 88 as well as its first two World Cups in 1990 and 1994. Jack Charlton is best known in Ireland for his phrase 'Put em under pressure' and leading the…
25 more cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in the Republic. Another one death has also been confirmed. The total number of cases is now 25,589, while the death toll has risen to 1,744. Today's figure is the highest number of cases reported in nearly a…
Credit unions want government permission to expand services, including investing in social housing. A new report from the Irish League of Credit Unions says reforms are needed to secure the future of the credit unions. Michael Ferguson is the CEO of Ballina…
The HSE is warning people across the region that the phasing out of COVID-19 restrictions doesn't mean the crisis is over and that public health guidance must continue to be adhered to. HSE West are pressing home the importance of fundamental habits like…
The remaining funding has been approved for the delivery of a re-imagined programme of events for the Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture today. The announcement was made by the Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht Catherine…
The man charged with the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan has been remanded in custody for a further two weeks. A court sitting was told that Stephen Silver, with an address at Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo, was unfit to appear before court this morning.…
Water supply restrictions have been implemented on two water supplies in Galway until tomorrow morning due to a deterioration in the raw water quality entering two plants. The restrictions apply to customers supplied by the Ahascragh Public Water Supply and…
It's important that people considering a staycation this Summer would support tourism providers in their own region. That's according to Ann Marie Flynn, Manager of Mayo North Tourism. Visitors can enjoy travelling the Wild Atlantic Way and the wide open…
One pub in Mayo was found to have potentially breached public health guidelines following the Garda Operation Navigation last weekend. 26 pubs nationally were found to have potential breaches of the health regulations or licensing laws, even after being…
A dog which was stolen from its owners in Co. Cork has been found by Gardai in Galway. A Jack Russell Terrier dog was stolen by two men from its home in Youghal on Wednesday morning. Following an investigation, the two men were traced to an address in Galway…
Guidance for schools on how to re-open safely will be issued by the end of July. The government intends to open schools as fully as possible by the end of August and September. The Department of Education has acknowledged there will be increased staff…
The man charged with the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan is due to appear via video-link before Harristown District Court today. Stephen Silver, a native of Co. Roscommon with an address at Aughaward, Foxford, was deemed unfit to attend a court sitting…
Progress is continuing on the Newport sewage scheme, which should be completed by 2024. That's according to Westport-based Fianna Fail Councillor Brendan Mulroy. Raw sewage is continuing to flow into the sea at Newport Quay, but plans are in place for a new…
Castlerea District Community Policing Unit are advising that on foot of the new HSE covidtracker app been downloaded it appears that people are receiving telephone calls from persons pertaining to be from the HSE. A conversation is had and then the caller is…
There's a "clear change" in the way Covid-19 is spreading, with younger people now accounting for the vast majority of cases in this country. All of the 23 newly-confirmed cases last night were people under 45 years of age, with 15 under the age of 25. The…
Six deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded in the Republic of Ireland today. Another 23 cases have also been confirmed. It means there have been 1,743 deaths and 25,565 confirmed cases. The reproductive rate of the virus is now 'at or above one'.
Irish Water says a burst water main in Ballina is impacting on the water supply to about 50 houses. Customers in Bachelors Walk, Arbuckle Row and Castle Row in Ballina and surrounding areas are affected by the burst water main. It's expected repairs will be…
Gardai in Co Galway have recovered four puppies which were stolen from Craughwell over two weeks ago. As part of a cross-border operation, a number of dogs were recovered in Belfast Harbour on their way to a ferry. During the course of a search and seize…
Ashford Castle in Cong has been voted the number one resort hotel in the UK and Ireland by readers of leading US travel magazine Travel & Leisure. Readers praised its beautiful property and the "magical experience" of the 13th-century Mayo castle. Seven other…
Rural pubs which are due to reopen in 11 days time are calling for the urgent publication of reopening guidelines. 218 pubs in Mayo, 273 in Galway, 121 in Roscommon and 78 in Sligo have yet to reopen. The Vintners Federation of Ireland says, with the…
There should be no planning obstacles put before applicants seeking grants to rebuild homes destroyed by pyrite. That’s the view of Erris based Fine Gael councillor Gerry Coyle. The councillor has been highlighting problems with the new grant scheme, the…
The new Mayor of Wexford is a native of Ballina. Independent Councillor Leonard Kelly grew up in Ballina where his family ran a pub on Clare Street. He attended St Muredach's College in Ballina before going on to study at IT Sligo and Maynooth University.…
13 people in Mayo and 33 in Galway were treated for cocaine addiction last year. New figures published by the Health Research Board show 13 people in Mayo presented with cocaine addiction issues in Co Mayo in 2019 - down from 16 the previous year. In Galway,…
There are two ways to download the #CovidTracker app. 1: Go to www.covidtracker.ie on your phone and follow the steps. 2: Go to Google Play store or Apple App store on your phone and search ‘COVID Tracker Ireland’ and click ‘Install’ or ‘Get’. Protect each…
Frontline health workers could get extra paid leave. Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he would consider proposals put forward by Roscommon based Independent TD Denis Naughten. Mr Naughten told the Dail many healthcare workers made huge personal sacrifices during…
Nearly half a million euro was spent on Covid-19 information booklets, according to freedom of information files. The Department of Health sent copies to every home in the country recently - two million in English and two million in Irish. An Post delivered…
There have been no further deaths from Covid-19 while four deaths have been de-notified, bringing the death toll here to 1,738. There were 11 additional cases reported to the Department of Health while seven cases were de-notified. The total number of…
Ballina-based Garda Inspector Mandy Gaynor has been appointed as Superintendent in Carrick-on-Shannon. The Dublin native has been a member of An Garda Siochana for 28 years, and has been based in Mayo for over two decades. Superintendent Thomas Colsh has been…
No further deaths among patients with Covid-19 have been reported today. Eleven more people have tested positive for the disease in the Republic, bringing the total confirmed cases here to 25,542. 1,738 people infected with coronavirus are known to have died…
Half a million lambs are being imported into the Republic of Ireland for slaughter every year. That’s according to figures obtained by ICSA Sheep Chairman Sean McNamara who has called on the Agriculture Minister to address the issue of sheep imports as a…
The hosepipe ban has been lifted. Irish Water says it's lifting the water conservation order following recent heavy rainfall and improving river and ground water conditions. It's been in effect since June 9th, when 27 of Irish Water's 900 drinking water…
Mayo Divisional Drugs Unit together with members from Ballina Garda Station seized €3,000 worth of suspected heroin from a man at Foxford Railway Station on yesterday. The drugs were detected as part of an intelligence led operation. A man in his 40s who was…
The IDA says the outlook for the next 24 months looks very challenging. 132 investments have been won for far this year with the combined employment potential of 9600. 53 were new investors and 44 expansions from existing companies. Almost half of the…
The Manager of Mayo University Hospital Catherine Donohoe has again today stated that there is no crossover between patients with confirmed or suspected cases of Covid 19 and non Covid patients at the hospital. She says there are two pathways of care in…
A brother of the late Detective Garda Colm Horkan has thanked the public for their support since Colm was shot and fatally injured while on duty in Castlerea three weeks ago tonight. A native of Charlestown, Colm Horkan was on duty in Castlerea when he was…
By this Saturday, the popular seaside town of Enniscrone will enjoy full capacity in its holiday homes, that’s according to local Independent Sligo councillor Joe Queenan. The councillor told Midwest News today that Ennsicrone is busy again this week, and if…
A Sligo woman is to become Ireland's next ambassador to China. Former vet Dr Ann Derwin, who's currently assistant secretary general at the Department of Foreign Affairs, has been nominated to replace Eoin O'Leary as the State's ambassador in Beijing. She…
133 children under the age of 16 had inpatient admissions in acute hospitals due to eating disorders last year. According to freedom of information figures, 104 of them were hospitalised with anorexia. The HSE says this illness has the highest death rate of…
The report sought last month from the CE of the HSE by the then Minister for Health Simon Harris on the Covid-19 measures taken at Mayo University Hospital from the outset of the Covid pandemic, now needs to be published, according to Aontu leader Peadar…
According to documents released under the Freedom of Information Act and published in today’s Irish Independent, its claimed that a cancer patient suffering the side effects of chemotherapy was placed in a Covid-19 ward at Mayo University Hospital. In details…
A man was arrested and 3,000 euro of heroin was seized by gardai at Foxford train station yesterday evening. The Divisional Drugs Task Force working with local gardai arrested the man, aged in his forties,and with an address in the county, at the train…
The Bank of Ireland has been accused of breaching rules designed to protect consumers by shutting branches during the Covid-19 lockdown, with little notice to customers. The bank shut 101 branches in March due to the pandemic, mainly in rural areas -…
The World Health Organisation says there could be a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 deaths in the coming weeks. It fears a spike in fatalities as the number of cases of the virus grows rapidly. There are now more than 11 million cases across the…
24 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified by health authorities in the Republic. One more person with the virus has also died here. As of this evening, 25,538 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in this country, with 24 new cases confirmed today. There…
Two Mayo Gardai, who lost their lives in the line of duty in Co Roscommon 40 years ago today, were remembered at a prayer service this afternoon at Shannon's Cross, near Loughglynn. Detective Garda John Morley and Garda Henry Byrne - both from Knock - were…
Ballina, Roscommon and Sligo are among six historic towns nationally that will share €1m funding under the Historic Towns Initiative 2020. The Heritage Council, along with the new Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan announced…
Irish Water nd Mayo County Council are working to restore the water supply to Clare Street and Howley Terrace, Ballina following a watermain burst. Approximately 100 homes and businesses in the Clare Street/Howley Terrace area which are supplied by the…
Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary at a property in the Aughagower area, Westport, Co Mayo on Saturday Three males entered the property and assaulted a male in his 40s. He received non-life threatening injuries. A number of items were taken from…
Two anglers were rescued from Lough Corrib by a group of jet skiers after their vessel overturned on Sunday afternoon. The two men got into difficulty after their boat struck rocks and overturned near Annaghkeen Point at around three o’clock. The boat’s…
The Minister for Health is hoping there's as much uptake as possible for the new Covid tracker app. The HSE app, which is now live, lets people see if they've been in close contact with someone with Covid-19. More than 200 thousand people have downloaded the…
A ceremony will take place in Co Roscommon this afternoon to mark the 40th anniversary of the fatal shooting of two Gardai near Loughglynn. Detective Garda John Morley and Garda Henry Byrne - both from Knock - lost their lives at Shannon's Cross on 7th July…
A new report from the Environmental Protection Agency shows that, while the quality of drinking water in public supplies across Mayo remains high, two water supplies in the county were on the EPA's Remedial Action List at the end of 2019. The Newport Public…
A third of all GLAS payments in 2019 went to farmers in Connacht, according to figures released by the Department of Agriculture. West of Ireland applicants received more than €72 million under the agri-environment scheme last year, with Galway €23.8m and…
A delegation from Sligo County Council are seeking a meeting with the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and the new Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, to discuss the recent decision not to go ahead with the long-promised new Garda station in Sligo. The issue…
There was a 30 per cent increase in the amount of fines paid for learner or novice driver offences last year. According to freedom of information files, 1.1 million euro worth of penalties were settled in 2018 and 2019. There was an increase in three of the…
There were no deaths from Covid-19 in the country yesterday, with four new cases of the virus. Across the region both Sligo and Leitrim are the only counties to show small increases in the disease since the last county by county breakdowns were announced.…
A status yellow rainfall warning is in effect in three counties along the west coast. Heavy rain is expected in counties Galway, Mayo and Clare this morning and afternoon leading to excess surface water. Met Éireann says the warning will be in operation until…
The government advice against all non-essential foreign travel has been extended until July 20th. A potential 'green list' of countries people can travel to safely is due to be published in two weeks' time. However, that list will be reviewed every two weeks…
A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for three counties along the west coast. Heavy rain is expected in counties Galway, Mayo and Clare tomorrow morning and afternoon leading to excess surface water. Met Éireann says the warning will be in…
The winner of last week's midweek Lotto jackpot of over €2.8 million has made contact with the National Lottery. The winning ticket was sold in Martin Murphy's Newsagents in Ballinrobe, amd is worth 2 million, 824 thousand, 437 euro. This evening, a National…
Two new playgrounds in Co Mayo were officially opened at the weekend by FG Deputy Michael Ring. Deputy Ring performed the official opening of both the new playground in Achill Sound and the Aughagower Community Playground. Funding of €50,000 was provided for…
The Taoiseach is warning the full reopening of pubs could be delayed. Micheál Martin is hitting out at the scenes over the weekend, where hundreds of people gathered to drink in some locations. Pubs are due to fully reopen on July 20th. But speaking on Red FM…
Over 4,000 jobs in Mayo could be at risk in the drinks sector, as many pubs expect business to be halved for the rest of this year. A new report shows the even if Mayo's 373 pubs all reopen, with half of their normal capacity by the end of the year, which is…
Gardai say no-one was injured in a collision on the N5 at Bohola earlier this afternoon. A truck and car were involved in a collision at about 1.30 near Bohola Post Office. Emergency services attended the scene, and Gardai say the road was cleared shortly…
Funeral arrangements have been confirmed for Delia Collins of Islandeady, Castlebar who passed away over the weekend -and was one of Ireland's oldest residents. Delia, who lived with her daughter Mary and family in the townland of Leitir, Islandeady…
Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the N5 at present. The incident occurred at around 1:30pm along the Bohola part of the road near the post office. Traffic is heavy going both ways on approach to the scene. Midwest News…
Mayo has been the best-represented county at Cabinet, excluding Dublin and Cork, since independence, an analysis by a Fianna Fáil Senator has concluded. Malcolm Byrne examined the line-up of every Cabinet since 1922 and the constituencies represented by the…
One of Europe's oldest horse fairs has become the latest victim of Covid-19 with the cancellation of the Ballinasloe festival. Organisers decided to cancel this year's event, which is traditionally held in October, because of the uncertainty surrounding…
There is no progress on the long promised extension to the Emergency Department at Mayo University Hospital, according to Mayo Sinn Fein deputy Rose Conway Walsh. The deputy says this situation was confirmed by the new Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly in…
Cafe Nova on Ellison Street in Castlebar has announced that it will not be reopening. A statement on the café’s facebook page reads: "It saddens us to inform you Cafe Nova is closing its doors permanently. Current economic conditions have forced us to make…
Works are to go to tender for additional accommodation at Ballintubber NS, outside Castlebar. The works will consist of a single-storey extension to the front and side of the existing building, internal alterations to create a new internal corridor, together…
The Sligo Lifeboat undertook two call outs over the weekend. The first incident took place at around 5:20pm Saturday evening when a number of swimmers got into difficult close to the outdoor swimming pool in Rosses Point. The Swimmers eventually made their…
Gardaí are appealing to all dog owners to ensure their dogs are kept under control as Gardaí have received nearly 50 reports of livestock being attacked since March 2020. In one incident in Leitrim a dog attacked seven sheep on a farm. The owner was…
Gardaí are continuing their appeal for information about a missing toddler and her father from Co. Roscommon. 23 month old Jasmine Arshad was reported missing at half 5 on Friday evening and is in the company of her 38 year-old father, Arshad Shiraz. Both…
82 percent of Credit Union loans in Connaught have been given a payment holiday. The national rate is just under two-thirds, according to a survey of branch managers. 72 percent of credit union members are now using its online services. The study also…
Gardai in Ballyhaunis are investigating the theft of a caravan from the area over the weekend.A white, 18ft, Single Axel, Compass, Omega, 544, caravan was stolen from the Classaroe, Kiltybo area of Ballyhaunis sometime between 8pm on Friday last (July 3rd)…
Up to one in four skin cancer deaths in Ireland are among those who work outdoors. The HSE's warning farmers and builders to make sure they take steps to protect themselves from the sun's UV radiation. It's expected the 11,000 cases of skin cancer here every…
The community of Islandeady, outside Castlebar, is in mourning following the death of Delia Collins (nee McDermott) one of Ireland’s oldest residents. Delia, who lived with her daughter, Mary and family in the townland of Leitir, Islandeady, celebrated her…
Cocaine and Benzodiazepines were found when gardaí executed four search warrants in homes in Swinford and Kilkelly over the weekend. The Mayo Divisional Drugs Taskforce was joined by the Garda National Dog Unit on Saturday as they carried out searches of…
There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,741. There is a further 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which brings the total of 25,527 confirmed cases of…
The new Cathaoirleach of the Ballina Municipal District is calling for verge cutting to commence on all roads. Independent Councillor Seamus Weir says there is great growth at the moment which has resulted in secondary roads almost closed in. Cllr. Weir says…
The new junior agriculture minister has said culling the national herd cannot be ruled out if Ireland doesn’t meet carbon emission targets. The Green Party had sought for a commitment to cull the national herd in five years time if farming emission reduction…
The new Minister of State for Drugs Policy Frank Feighan said public officials and people in RTE are "snorting cocaine all over the place". The Fine Gael TD made the claim on a local radio debate during the general election campaign in the course of a…
The Archbishop of Tuam has welcomed the reopening of Churches across the region the first time in 19 weeks. New guidance from Cabinet allows for religious services with attendance of more than 50 people in larger churches. These churches can separate their…
A status yellow wind warning is now in effect for all of Connacht and the northern half of the country. Westerly winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 60km/h, with gusts of 80 to 100km/h associated with any thundery downpours. The warning will remain in…
A toddler has gone missing in County Roscommon. 23 month old Jasmine Arshad was reported missing at half 5 yesterday evening and is in the company of her 38 year-old father, Arshad Shiraz. Both Jasmine and Arshad went missing from their home in…
One more person with Covid-19 has died in the Republic and there are 11 new confirmed cases. The National Public Health Emergency Team's latest figures show the death toll has reached 1, 741. The total number of people infected with coronavirus since the…
Breaffy National School, Castlebar held a graduation ceremony with a difference earlier this week for their 6th class students, who will be moving onto secondary school in September. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, many schools have been forced to re-think…
The Bishop of Elphin says up to 100 extra people will now be able to attend mass, after new rules were introduced for places of worship. Gatherings of over 50 are once again permitted so long as social distancing measures are taken. One of those involves…
A Westport man has been elected as District Governor of Lions Clubs International in Ireland. Des Ryan succeeds Bernard Black of Antrim Coast Lions Club and will lead 2,150 Lions who are members of 103 Clubs in District 133 of the word-wide organisation. Born…
A Roscommon politician is undertaking a novel fundraising initiative this morning. Strokestown-based Fianna Fail Senator Eugene Murphy is attempting to walk 10 kilometres BACKWARDS across Sliabh Bawn mountain, in aid of two local charities. Senator Murphy…
Two people with Covid-19 died in the country yesterday and there were nine new confirmed cases of the virus. It brings the death toll from the coronavirus to 1,740 while 25,498 people have contracted the virus. County by county breakdowns were provided by…
Met Eireann's warning of windy weather tonight across the country. It has issued an advisory to be in place from 9pm until 8pm tomorrow night. The forecaster says there will be strong and gusty winds at times
The Covid-19 death toll in the Republic has been overestimated by around 500, according to research by HIQA. The health watchdog looked at the number of postings on RIP.ie between March and June, comparing it with previous years. It found there were 1,200…
A planning application to expand the current Ballina Primary Care Centre is to be lodged with Mayo County Council. The HSE/Community Healthcare West confirmed this evening that John Halligan Architects are in the process of lodging a planning application on…
The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will be among those attending a ceremony in Co Roscommon next Tuesday, to remember two Gardai who were killed while on duty 40 years ago. Detective Garda John Morley and Garda Henry Byrne - both from Knock and stationed in…
The Orthopaedic and Physiotherapy teams at Mayo University Hospital (MUH) developed virtual clinics to assess patients with fractures who could be managed remotely during the Covid 19 restriction. The special clinics minimised hospital visits for hundreds of…
A Mayo publican is backing cross-industry calls for the temporary reduction in the hospitality VAT rate and its extension to apply to alcohol sales, until the end of the year. Alan Gielty of Gielty’s Clew Bay Bar and Restaurant in Achill has added his voice…
Tomorrow, Satyrday, the 53rd Castlebar International Walking Festival will hold a virtual walk for participants around the world. The international event that attracts hundreds of walkers annually from around the world was cancelled for 2020 last March at the…
Parents representatives have told the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 that a majority of parents want their children to return to school fully at the beginning of the new school year. CEO of the National Parents Council Primary Aine Lynch told the…
The N84 has reopened to traffic both ways following a single vehicle collision at Tooreen this morning The incident occurred near the Ave Maria Nursing Home at approximately 9:30am. Gardaí and Fire services attended the scene and the road was reduced to one…
The Lodge at Ashford has been awarded the title of Hotel of The Year by judges of the Irish Hotel Awards. The Lodge at Ashford Castle was announced as the winner in the 4-Star Hotel category for its excellence in hospitality and service. The country house,…
Emergency Services are at the scene of a single vehicle collision on the N83 in Tooreen. The incident occurred near the Ave Maria Nursing Home at approximately 9:30am this morning. Gardaí and Fire services are at the scene and the road is down to one lane of…
The Acting Chief Medical Officer says social distancing guidelines for schools could be further relaxed over time. Government guidance published this week shows children up to third class won't have to social distance. Those from 3rd to 6th class will be…
Searches are continuing in Ballinrobe for the winner of Wednesday night's Lotto draw - worth over €2.8 million. The lucky ticket was purchased at Martin Murphy Newsagents on Main Street in the town - and this is the third Lotto jackpot win for the shop, as…
Commercial shellfish harvesting has ceased in certain bays along the west and southwest coasts, after high levels of toxins were found during routine monitoring. As a result, the public are being urged to only consume shellfish from reputable dealers. The…
Almost a fifth of new coronavirus cases in the last week have been related to travel. The National Public Health Emergency Team has again raised concerns about the increasing trend. A further 5 people with Covid 19 have died in the Republic, and there are 15…
Five men have been released without charge in connection with an investigation into how illegal horsemeat made its way into the food chain. The men, aged between 35 and 55, were arrested on Tuesday and were questioned in Carrick-on-Shannon, Longford and…
The Tanaiste says he's confident a full reopening of schools in September is possible. Teaching Unions are concerned that fully reopening schools may be made difficult by social distancing requirements. New guidance from the Department of Education suggests…
Keem Bay in Achill is the nation's favourite seaside resort. That's according to a new national survey on Irish staycations. The online survey was carried out over 5 days last week, and shows that Co Kerry is the country's number one staycation destination…
Mayo TD Rose Conway-Walsh has been appointed Sinn Fein's spokesperson for Higher Education, Innovation & Science. Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has announced her front bench this afternoon, with first-time TDs featuring on the list. Claire Kerrane, the…
Celebrations are underway in Ballinrobe after a local newsagents sold the winning ticket in last night's Lotto draw - worth over €2.8 million. Midwest News can reveal that the lucky ticket was purchased at Martin Murphy Newsagents on Main Street in the town.…
Mayo FG Deputy Michael Ring has admitted that he's very disappointed not to have been appointed either a senior or junior Minister in the new Government. The Government has confirmed the full list of Ministers of State, with eight from Fianna Fail, seven Fine…
The death has taken place of Canon Peter Waldron a native of Ballyhaunis and former parish priest of Keelogues. Canon Waldron was due to celebrate his 81st birthday next week. He was Ordained in 1963 and served in the parishes of Leenane, Clifden, kilcoona,…
It's been confirmed last night's Lotto jackpot winning ticket was sold in Ballinrobe in Mayo. The top prize was worth more than 2.8 million euro. The winning ticket holder has yet to come forward so people are being asked to check their tickets. The numbers…
Fianna Fail Deputy Anne Rabbitte says while she would have loved to have been given a senior ministerial position she is delighted with the chance she is getting now. The Galway East TD has taken a Junior Ministry in the Department of Children with…
Former president, Ballina native, Mary Robinson is leading a panel to investigate the leader of the African Development Bank (AfDB), accused by whistleblowers of corruption. Akinwumi Adesina, became the first Nigerian to lead the AfDB in 2015 - but a report…
Funding is to be sought from Transport Infrastructure Ireland to widen a section of the N84 road between Kilmaine and Shrule. Local FG Councillor Patsy O'Brien says a number of collisions have occurred on this dangerous stretch of road, which needs to be…
Sligo-Leitrim TD Frank Feighan has been appointed as a Junior Minister at the Department of Health (Public Health, Well Being and National Drugs Strategy). 17 Junior Ministers will start their first day in their new jobs at Government Departments today. The…
Charlestown based Sinn Fein Councillor Gerry Murray has been elected as Cathaoirleach of the Claremorris-Swinford Municipal District. He was elected to the position at yesterday’s meeting and takes over from Fine Gael’s Tom Connolly. The new…
There won't be a 'one size fits all' solution for social distancing in schools according to the INTO. The union has also raised concerns about funding for extra staff should they be needed when schools re-open. It has been reacting to guidelines issued by the…
The new Junior Ministers will get to work this morning after being appointed yesterday evening, causing some political unrest. There are seven from Fianna Fail, seven from Fine Gael and three from the Green Party. There are no additional Junior Ministers in…
A further three people with Covid 19 have died in the Republic, and there are six new confirmed cases. The death toll now stands at 1,738 and the total number of cases is 25,477. The National Public Health Emergency Team says 31 new coronavirus cases linked…
Fianna Fáil's Jim O'Callaghan has turned down the offer of a junior ministry. He has said he thinks his efforts would be better spent on the backbenches. The TDs who are hopeful of a call have been waiting nervously by the phone all day, not told when exactly…
Ballaghaderreen Men’s Shed has won Roscommon County Council’s Pride of Place award in the Health and Wellbeing section. Founded three years ago, the organisation allows men in the town to bring their skills together in a social environment for the benefit of…
Nearly 400 litres of home-made alcohol was seized in Irish prisons last year. Mountjoy prison in Dublin was the worst offender. According to freedom of information figures, 395.5 litres of homemade alcohol - or hooch - were seized in Ireland's 12 prisons in…
A Castlebar travel agent is calling for clarification from Government in relation to travel restrictions during Covid-19. It comes as Ireland West Airport Knock has reopened today, after a 3-month closure due to the pandemic. However, while Ryanair has…
Gardai are appealing to all dog owners to ensure their dogs are kept under control as almost 50 incidents of dog attacks on livestock have been reported over the past 3 months. Since March, seven incidents of dogs worrying livestock were reported to Gardaí in…
111 pregnancies were terminated in Co Mayo last year. A new report from the Department of Health shows that a total of 6,666 terminations were carried out nationally in 2019. The largest number - 2,493 - were carried out in Dublin, while Leitrim had the…
Water supply in Charlestown and the surrounding areas may be impacted today, due to a power failure that occurred overnight. Irish Water says crews are currently checking for airlocks throughout the scheme, and a full water supply should be restored to all…
While many Covid-19 restrictions have now been eased since Monday, Clare Island off the Mayo coast is asking visitors not to travel to the island until later this month. The Government has permitted travel to offshore islands by non-residents since Monday,…
Engineers have been inspecting the damage caused by landslides in Co.Leitrim. Over 10 farms have been impacted by tonnes of mud near Drumkeeran, and two homes have been evacuated. Heavy rain has caused floods of liquid peat to spread out across acres of land…
After an unprecedented 3-month closure, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ireland West Airport Knock is reopening this morning. People are still being advised against non-essential travel, and will have to quarantine for 14 days after arriving back in Ireland but…
It's expected the government will appoint junior ministers following a cabinet meeting today. There's 17 roles to fill with an extra focus on the appointments following criticism of the geographical spread of the cabinet ministers. Fianna Fail and Fine Gael…
One more person has died of Covid-19, bringing the death toll in the Republic of Ireland to 1,736. 11 additional cases have been confirmed. The total number of confirmed cases is now 25,473. Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says today marks 6 months…
An Iraqi national, living in Sligo, says he and his family have been subject to racial abuse, after up to 14 family members tested positive for coronavirus. The case relates to the cluster in the north-west referred to yesterday evening by the chief medical…
Two homes have been evacuated and over 10 farms have been impacted by landslides in Co Leitrim. Thousands of tonnes of peat have been flowing across acres of land near Drumkeeran since Sunday following heavy rain. Acres of farmland are covered by the peat and…
About 500 houses in the Tibohine and Ballaghadereen areas are without water, due to a burst water main on the North Roscommon Water Supply. The burst occurred on the Old Dublin Road in Ballaghadereen, and Irish Water says about 500 houses are impacted in…
One man was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision on the outskirts of Castlerea last night. The collision occurred at about 11.30pm, when a van collided with the railway bridge on the N60, on the Ballinlough side of Castlerea. Emergency…
Five men have been arrested today for participation in a criminal organisation. The five men, aged between 35 and 55, are being detained at Roscommon, Longford and Carrick-on-Shannon Garda stations, under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act. The arrests…
It's bad enough that there is no Cabinet Minister appointed for the Western seaboard, but it's even worse news that the Department of Rural & Community Development is being subsumed into another Department. That's according to Westport-based Independent…
In comments in today’s Irish Independent the Tanaiste Leo Varadkar is quoted as saying: “Any minister whose main focus is their own constituency is actually neglecting most of the country so ministers must have a national remit and that’s the way I would…