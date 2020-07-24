Details

There are 20 new cases of Covid-19 in the country today, but no more deaths.

The total number of cases is now 25,845, and the death toll is 1,763.

Acting chief medical officer, Ronan Glynn, says it's clear the virus is still circulating in our communities.

The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly today said the R number had fallen to about 1.1.

