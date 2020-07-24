A 35-year old Vietnamese native has been remanded in custody charged with cultivating over a quarter of million euro worth of cannabis.

Mihn Cam Vo, with an address at Kilgellia, Attymass, Ballina, Co. Mayo, is charged with cultivating plants of genus cannabis at his home on May 28 this year.

Sgt. Mark Mahon told Judge Alan Mitchell at Harristown District Court this morning that they were waiting on certification of the drugs before confirming that it was cannabis, but that if their initial thoughts were confirmed the haul had an estimated value of €260,000.

Solicitor for the accused, Mark Gannon, appealed to the court that his client’s custody had been elongated enough.

Judge Mitchell refused jurisdiction of the case due to the estimated value saying: “experienced Gardaí know this is not tomato plants or potato plants”.

He remanded Cam Vo in custody for four weeks to appear again before Harristown District Court on August 21 for service of the book of evidence.