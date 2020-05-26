The bathing water quality at 12 out of Mayo's 15 beaches has been described as excellent in the latest EPA report.

The Bathing Water in Ireland report for 2019 shows that, overall, bathing water quality improved across the country last year, with 95% of bathing waters meeting or exceeding the minimum required standard - up from 94% the previous year.

In Mayo, 15 bathing water were described as having excellent water quality - including Bertra beach in Murrisk, Carrowmore beach in Louisburg, Clare Island beach, Dooega, Dugort, Keel and Keem beaches in Achill, Mulranny beach, Elly bay and Mullaghroe in Belmullet, Rinroe beach Carrowtigue and Ross beach, Killala.

The other three Mayo beaches - Carrownisky, Louisburg; Golden Strand in Achill and Old Head. Louisburg are described as good water quality.

In Co Sligo, 3 of the 5 beaches are described as excellent - Rosses Point, Dunmoran and Streedagh beaches, while Enniscrone is "good" and Mullaghroe beach is described as "suffiecient".

In Co Galway, 2 of the county's 17 beaches are of poor water quality, according to the EPA - these are Ballyloughane beach in Galway city and Clifden beach.

12 Galway beaches are of excellent bathing water quality, and 3 are sufficient.