Water at Galway’s Clifden and Ballyloughnane beaches were found to be poor , according to the latest water quality report by the Environmental Protection Agency.

However,swimmers will no longer be allowed into the water at Dublin's Merrion Strand.

It's after the EPA report found it to be of poor standard for the fifth successive year - meaning it's now the first to be declassified as a bathing spot under law.

The water quality at 147 beaches was tested for the report, with 95 per cent found to meet minimum standards.

Water at Portrane Beach in Co. Dublin, Ballyloughane and Clifden beaches in Co. Galway, and Lilliput at Lough Ennell in Co. Westmeath were all found to be poor this year.

Mary Gurrie from the EPA says it's important steps are taken to improve standards in these areas.