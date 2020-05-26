Yesterday marked the first time no new virus-related deaths were recorded since March 21st, and it came on the back of a recent downward trend.

Dr Tony Holohan has described the latest Covid-19 figures as a "positive development," but warned against complacency.

A full return to economic activity is important, but so too is sticking to the plan and doing it on a phased basis, according to the chief medical officer. He says it's inevitable, however that we'll see an increase in cases and that has to be carefully managed.

76 of the 307 new cases announced since last Thursday occurred in residential care facilities.

Deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn says it shows there's still a substantial number of transmissions in other settings, including in the community.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid 19 in Mayo remained stable over the 24 hour period, it now stands at 568, Galway cases were up 3, to 461, Roscommon, up 1, to 319, and Sligo 129, and Leitrim 83.

Nursing Homes Ireland is expected to say the failure of the so-called surge to materialise was among the reasons patients were discharged to homes from hospital without testing for Covid-19.

The group's chief executive, Tadhg Daly, is among those who will face a grilling from the Covid-19 Committee today in the wake of the devastating impact of the virus on the sector.

Almost half of all deaths from the virus have occurred in care settings and there have been 264 clusters in nursing homes.