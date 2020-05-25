Ballinrobe and Claremorris Musical Societies are among eight musical societies in the Western region who have been nominated for AIMS awards this year.

Ballinrobe Musical Society were nominated for two awards following their production of "The Pirates of Penzance", with Eoin Mullins nominated for the Best Male Singer award, and Sean Costello Senior nominated for the Unsung Hero Award.

Deirdre Lee of the Claremorris Musical Society has been nominated for Best Musical Director.

There are also nominations for Boyle Musical Society, the Marian Choral Society in Tuam, Claregalway Musical Society, Twin Productions, Galway University Musical Society and the Sligo Fun Company.

The AIMS nominations were announced last night online.

The awards night, which usually takes place in June in Killarney, has been postponed until 18th September, and it's not yet clear whether the actual event will go ahead, or be replaced by a virtual event.

Five societies in the Western region - including Castlerea - had to cancel their productions this year due to Covid-19.