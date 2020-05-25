Irish Water has launched advice for businesses that are reopening their premises after lockdown.

The company has published a list of measures that owners and managers can take to mitigate risks such as leaks, blockages and stagnant water.

Irish Water says a number of issues can arise when buildings are left unused for a period of time.

These includes leaks that cause damage to premises and stock; blockages in pipes from oil or grease, dead rodents in water tanks that can cause contamination, and stagnant water in plumbing and cooling systems that can create serious health risks such as Legionnaires disease.

Business owners and managers are advised to check the website water.ie to see what steps they can take to reduce these risks and protect the health of staff and customers.