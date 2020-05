Trocaire is urging people across the West to return their boxes, after donations to its Lenten Appeal fell by almost two-thirds, due to Covid-19.

The charity has issued an urgent appeal to supporters to return donations from their Trocaire boxes, as the 60% decline in donations has put its life-saving programmes overseas at risk.

Trocaire says that, unless people return their donations, the charity will not be able to provide support to some of the poorest people in the world.