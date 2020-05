Eir say they're working to resolve a problem in areas of Mayo and Sligo, which has impacted on mobile phone and broadband coverage for a number of customers.

The company says there was an ESB power outage over the weekend which impacted on the Eir networks in some areas, including Ardnaree, Ballina, and Stonepark and in Sligo the areas of Ballymoghany and Corbally South.

Eir says their teams are working to resolve the issue as a matter of urgency, but don't yet have an estimated time for repair.