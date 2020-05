There were reports circulating on social media over the weekend that a direct provision centre for asylum seekers was to be located in Westport town.

Midwest News contacted Minister Michael Ring today and asked him about the rumours.

Minister Ring says he was on a zoom meeting with the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan today and he categorically states that the dept and Minister Flanagan have no plans to locate a direct provision centre in Westport or at any Mayo venue at present.