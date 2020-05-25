Saolta, the organisation in charge of hospitals across this region, now needs to come out and clarify to the public if crossover of staff at Mayo University Hospital between covid and non covid patients is continuing.

That’s the view of Aontu member in Mayo Paul Lawless. He has sought under freedom of information requests, answers from Minister Harris and the department of health on the present practices at the Castlebar hospital.

While Wesport based councillor Christy Hyland is critical of the tone of an e-mail sent by management at Mayo University Hospital to staff last March, which he claims is threatening in tone to any staff member expressing public concerns about how the Covid 19 pandemic was being managed at the facility.

Concern over crossover by staff between covid and non covid patients at the hospital was first raised on Midwest News over a month ago.

The CEO of Saolta, Tony Canavan assured us at that time that while the practice had been happening, it had ceased. However, just last week there were claims that the practice is continuing.

Midwest News sought clarification on the situation from Saolta a number of times last week and we are still awaiting a response.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of Covid 19 in Mayo continues to rise, and is significantly higher than in other Connaught counties. It now stands at 568, compared to 458 in Galway, 318 in Roscommon, 129 in Sligo and 83 in Leitrim.

Paul Lawless told Midwest News today that he has been contacted by many people who are afraid to attend Mayo university Hospital at present because of the lack of clarity around this issue and he says it needs to be immediately addressed by Saolta.

While Independent Westport based councillor Christy Hyland wants to know from Saolta why an email was sent by Hospital Management to staff last March, advising them not to break any patient confidentiality or publish on any social media how the hospital was being organised / managed.

Cllr Hyland says the email was brought to his attention because of what he describes as “it’s threatening tone”

Midwest News again contacted Saolta today and we are awaiting a response.