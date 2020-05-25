The Sligo town of Tubbercurry is hoping to reap the rewards of the hit T.V phenomena that is ‘Normal People’.

Adapted from Castlebar woman Sally Rooney’s novel, the show follows the story of two teenagers and their relationship from sixth year until the end of college.

The early stages of the show are set in Tubbercurry, with some of the town’s beaches, sporting facilities and pubs all on show.

Roger McCarrick is the Chair of the town Chamber of Commerce and he told Midwest News that they may consider a Normal People trail to showcase the filming locations.