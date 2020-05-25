A Westport councillor has called on local community and residents groups to look at potential cycle routes in their area, and then bring their ideas to local councillors.

Fine Gael councillor Peter Flynn says Minister Ring’s department is open to funding such routes if the required planning permission is in place to develop the route.

Councillr Flynn says the progress on providing substantial new greenways in the county is now slow. He says planning issues, and securing consent from relevant landowners, is tending to slow down the whole process.

Work on the greenway that will stretch from Westport to Murrisk and into Louisburgh is proceeding extremely slowly and he believes larger substantial sections of greenway now need to be put in place in the county, if Mayo is to compete nationally and internationally as a cycling destination for tourists.