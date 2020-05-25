The Government is said to be considering accelerating the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions if the number of new cases continues to decline.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar may make an announcement in early June on easing parts of the lockdown.

According to today’s Irish Times, senior sources are stressing that such a move would be entirely dependent on further progress in containing the disease, the internal debate in the Government reflects the growing pressure coming from business groups and several Ministers who favour a quicker relaxing of the measures.

The next phase in the planned easing of the lockdown is due on June 8th, with a further phase on June 29th, and another on July 20th. But if the numbers of cases and deaths continue to fall in the coming weeks, some aspects of the July 20th opening could be brought forward to June 29th.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said four additional Covid-19 deaths and 57 new cases were reported yesterday, a significant fall when compared to the height of the crisis.

Nonethless the number of confirmed cases in Mayo continues to rise, with rises also in confirmed cases in counties Galway and Roscommon too again yesterday.

The number of people who have tested positive to Covid 19 in Mayo now stands at 568, that’s up 4, the number in Galway is 458 (up 3), Roscommon 318 (up 4), Sligo remains the same at 129, and Leitrim the same at 82.