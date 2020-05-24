A Mayo Green Party member says she would be 'absolutely shocked' if the party's grassroots membership voted in favour of a programme for government with Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

2020 General Election candidate, Saoirse McHugh, made the comments earlier this week on the 'Left Inside' podcast.

The Mayo woman referenced scepticism from within the party about their 17 questions put to the main parties and said the response to them from Fine Gael and Fianna Fail didn't 'dampen fears'.

Ms McHugh claims that Fine Gael hate the environment, adding that she couldn't see how the Green's could come to compromises with them.

The environmentalist contrasted the Green's agriculture policies with Fine Gael's, remarking that 'they're so opposite, it's pure binary'.

The Achill native 'would be absolutely shocked' if a programme for government was passed by her party's membership, arguing that they didn't canvass for a Fianna Fail/Fine Gael government.

She concluded to claim that Fianna Fail and Fine Gael don't want to go into government and that Fianna Fail are more likely to fold before the Greens in government formation talks.