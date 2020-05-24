Two former students of St. Muredach’s college in Ballina have launched an eco-friendly clothing range.

Richard Grimes (20) from Enniscrone and Peter Timlin (19) from Ballina have spent the past few months establishing their Pure clothing brand and are now accepting orders online.

In the past they were part of the F1 in Schools Unity Racing team that came 8th in the world finals of the prestigious Science Technology Engineering and Maths (STEM)- based competition.

Now, recognising the increasing drive towards sustainability, the duo have devised and launched their Pure clothing range to offer people an eco-friendly alternative to fast fashion brands.

The Pure fashion range, which includes varied designs of hoodies, t-shirts, sweatshirts, tote bags and gym bags, offers comfort, style and luxury together with the assurance that you are making a difference by buying an eco-friendly product.