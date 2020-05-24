The Government must stand up for business owners and people who are self-employed against the Insurance Industry and the Banks.

That's the view of Mayo Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway-Walsh who says business people are wondering whether the insurance industry is working with this Government; or is this Government working for the insurance industry?

In Britain, the Financial Conduct Authority is seeking a court judgement on behalf of businesses to clarify the business disruption issue.

Deputy Conway-Walsh has questioned why the Government is not taking similar action here and clarified that Sinn Féin has written to the Central Bank on the matter.

She says insurance companies are making it extremely difficult for small businesses by flatly refusing to honour claims made under business interruption clauses.

The Erris based TD says small businesses cannot afford to take on insurance companies in a legal battle.