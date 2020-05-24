Tens of thousands of workers who were getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be moved to receiving jobseekers' benefit.

The Sunday Times reports ministers will present plans to cut back the payment for part-time workers next week.

It follows claims by business owners the 350 euro a week rate was more than some low-paid workers were earning.

But it's reported the scheme will be extended beyond June 9th, with the amount paid linked to a workers average income in the first two months of the year.