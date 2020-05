The Leaving Cert isn't as fair as people think, according to a UCD Professor and former teacher.

Covid-19 has meant for the first time the written exams have been cancelled and replaced with predictive grades, which will be given by teachers.

Carnacon woman Aoibheann Ni Shuilleabhain is a former exam corrector - she says 100% exam assessment is a trend of the past that we've continued to use in Ireland.