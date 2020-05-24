A market in Galway City has reopened today for food traders only following its closure because of a lack of social distancing yesterday.

Galway City Council were advised to close St Nicholas' market as they believed the public were not adhering the public health guidelines.

The market will only remain open in this reduced capacity if people comply with social distancing.

In a statement on their social media platforms that Council say that 'if any issues arise it will be closed immediately.'

Galway City Council says that 'the safe operation of the market will be reviewed in the coming days.'