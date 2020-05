Castlebar Gardaí recovered a bicycle stolen from the GMIT car park at Mayo University Hospital which belonged to a frontline worker.

The property was taken from the bike shelter in the car park on Thursday while its owner was working in the hospital.

Gardaí obtained a warrant and searched a house in the town on Friday.

A male in his teens was arrested and the bicycle was recovered.

He has since been released and a file is being prepared for the National Juvenile Office and the DPP.