There was a community meeting at the Kilnageer railway crossing today where the new lights system were activated during the week.

Cllrs Al McDonnell, Ger Deere and Cyril Burke were all in attendance.

The community spoke about their disappointment with the new system.

They claim it doesn't go far enough towards ensuring safety of road or rail users and they again called on Irish rail to provide a system that is safe and does not require drivers to open and close gates.

The fresh calls come in the wake of a collision between a car and a train at the notorious crossing, near Breaffy, at the end of April.

Public health guidelines regarding social distancing were adhered to throughout the meeting.