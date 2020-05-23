Researchers at NUI Galway, who operate the Covid-19 fact checking website iHealthFacts, have found the most commonly asked question is whether the public should wear face masks.

The Health Research Board set up the website in April and has recently dismissed several coronavirus claims made by US President Donald Trump.

The network of researchers have answered 17 queries on the virus from more than 200 submitted so far.

Elaine Finucane, the lead researcher with iHealthFacts told Midwest News that they hope to expand the initiative beyond Covid-19.