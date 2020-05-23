A Radiography Assistant whose bicycle was stolen, received a brand new complimentary one yesterday.

Claire Walsh's yellow and black bike was stolen from Mayo University Hospital GMIT shelter on Thursday.

Westport Bike Shop delivered a brand new one to the frontline worker yesterday evening after seeing her Facebook appeal.

The young Castlebar woman took to Facebook last night to confirm that the stolen bicycle had been recovered by Gardaí and returned to her brother, who had been letting her use it to get to work.