€243,000 in funding has been approved for the Downpatrick Head Community Water Connection.

That’s according to the Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring.

The Fine Gael TD confirmed that Minister Eoghan Murphy signed off on approval for the water connection scheme in north Mayo yesterday.

The Mayo TD highlighted that he had consistently raised this matter with the Minister.

Deputy Ring said he is very pleased that the funding has officially been signed off on and that it ‘is very positive news for the area’.