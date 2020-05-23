An easing of Covid-19 restrictions for children could be introduced early next month.

The National Public Health Emergency Team's working with several Government departments to examine how some measures could be lifted for under-18s in Phase 2, due to come into effect on June 8th.

Over 24,500 people have been infected with Covid-19, with a further 115 new cases confirmed last night.

The death toll stands at 1,592, after another 11 people lost their lives.

The number of confirmed cases in Mayo remains at 560, Galway has increased by six to 451, Roscommon has two additional cases at 312, Sligo has 129 and Leitrim has 82.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, says they won't be revealing yet what measures could be lifted for children: