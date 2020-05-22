The go ahead has been given for a new fire station for Crossmolina and the project has opened for receipt of tenders for construction on Etenders today.

The closing date for receipt of tenders is 1st July and all going to plan we should see the long awaited and much needed new fire station go to construction this year on the site at Crossmolina Industrial estate on the Ballina Road owned by the Council.

This news has been welcomed by former Fine Gael Senator and TD Michelle Mulherin who campaigned over the years raising the matter in the Dáil and Seanad and in more recent years managed to secure a place for the project on the Government’s Capital Plan.

Ms. Mulherin says the current accommodation for the nine retained fire fighters is grossly substandard and the project had been given number one priority for the County by Mayo County Council.