The chimney of the Old Connacht Laundry Site in Galway City collapsed in the early hours of this morning, resulting in the closure of St. Helen’s Street for much of the morning.

A passerby contacted Mill Street Gardaí at 8:30am this morning after they saw the remains of the chimney collapsed on a nearby wall.

It comes as storm gusts battered the region overnight, with a yellow wind warning still in place until this evening for western coastal counties.

Gardaí closed St Helen’s Street to traffic at 9am this morning and it is expected to reopen to local traffic about now (1pm).

Galway City Council and Galway Fire Service attended the scene after the Gardaí were alerted.

One fire brigade attended the scene and it’s understood no one was injured.

A Garda Spokesperson told Midwest news that Galway City Council sent an engineer to the scene to assess the structural integrity of the premises.

Local crews are being assisted by a crane to clear the chimney off the wall so that the road can reopen.