The GMA (General Municipal Allocation) monies that had been “paused” by council officials last week for voluntary and community groups across county Mayo are now to be paid out in agreed phases. The development has emerged following a meeting yesterday between the acting CEO of Mayo County Council Peter Duggan and a number of councillors from the 4 municipal district areas in the county.

That’s according to the Cathaoirleach of Castlebar Municipal District Michael Kilcoyne.

On Monday last at the West Mayo Municipal district meeting, councillors were angry at any suggestion by council management that their allocation of GMA funding could not be paid out for the moment, due to the huge financial losses per month in income that Mayo County Counci, is experiencing during the pandemic lockdown (estimated at 1.75 million euro a month)

That is because at present commercial rates are paused, car parking fees on the streets of towns and in council car parks are no longer in operation and leisure and swimming facilities in the county operated by the local authority are all closed.

West Mayo councillors refused to accept however, that as a result ,GMA funding would be paused, and now they have been backed by cllrs across the county.

Cathaoirleach Kilcoyne has been telling Midwest News about the outcome of yesterday’s meeting between both sides.