Gardaí in Galway arrested a man and seized more than €31,000 in cash, and suspected cocaine from a house in Galway city yesterday.

At 10pm last night gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit searched a house under warrant at Ballybane in the city, where they seized €12,250 worth of cocaine (pending analysis).

Approximately €19,000 worth of cash in Euro and Sterling currency and two designer watches worth €7,000 were also seized.

One man, aged in his early 30s, was arrested at the scene. He was detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at the North Western Regional Headquarters in Murrough.

He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.