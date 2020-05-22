Funding allocated to support the Tidy Towns groups this year is still be available to them, even though the SuperValu TidyTowns competition has had to be cancelled this year due to public health considerations. That has been confirmed by Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring

This means that the 34 Tidy Towns groups in Mayo that were allocated €46,000 in 2019 in order to support their work in preparation for this year’s (2020) competition will still be able to spend the money this year.

The Minister allocated €1.4 million to TidyTowns groups in September 2019 to assist them in their preparations for the 2020 competition. Notwithstanding the cancellation of the competition this year, Minister Ring is allowing any unspent funds to be used by the TidyTowns groups.

The following 34 Mayo communities were allocated between €1,000 and €3,000 (based on population size) in order to support preparation for the 2020 competition: