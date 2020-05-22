Funding allocated to support the Tidy Towns groups this year is still be available to them, even though the SuperValu TidyTowns competition has had to be cancelled this year due to public health considerations. That has been confirmed by Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring
This means that the 34 Tidy Towns groups in Mayo that were allocated €46,000 in 2019 in order to support their work in preparation for this year’s (2020) competition will still be able to spend the money this year.
The Minister allocated €1.4 million to TidyTowns groups in September 2019 to assist them in their preparations for the 2020 competition. Notwithstanding the cancellation of the competition this year, Minister Ring is allowing any unspent funds to be used by the TidyTowns groups.
The following 34 Mayo communities were allocated between €1,000 and €3,000 (based on population size) in order to support preparation for the 2020 competition:
|
Community
|
Amount
|
Lecanvey Community Centre
|
€1,000
|
Kilmaine Village Enhancement
|
€1,000
|
Achill Sound TidyTowns Committee
|
€1,000
|
Kiltimagh TidyTowns
|
€2,000
|
Westport TidyTowns Association
|
€3,000
|
Ballindine Tidy Towns
|
€1,000
|
Kilkeeran Residents Association
|
€1,000
|
Ballyhaunis TidyTowns
|
€2,000
|
Swinford TidyTowns Committtee
|
€2,000
|
Shrule Village Enhancement
|
€1,000
|
Bailte Slachtmhara, Beal an Mhuirthead
|
€2,000
|
Cong Community Development Association
|
€1,000
|
Knock TidyTowns
|
€1,000
|
Ballyheane Village Enhancement Group
|
€1,000
|
Ballina TidyTowns Committee
|
€3,000
|
Murrisk Development Association Ltd.
|
€1,000
|
Carracastle TidyTowns
|
€1,000
|
Mulranny TidyTowns Committee
|
€1,000
|
Bonniconlon TidyTowns Committee
|
€1,000
|
Crossmolina TidyTowns
|
€2,000
|
Cairde An Geata Mor
|
€1,000
|
Ballintubber Community Council
|
€1,000
|
Castlebar TidyTowns Committee
|
€3,000
|
Clare Island Tourism Committee
|
€1,000
|
Cloghane Brandon TidyTowns
|
€1,000
|
Newport TidyTowns Committee
|
€1,000
|
Ballycastle TidyTowns
|
€1,000
|
Clogher Environmental Group Ltd.
|
€1,000
|
Killala Tidy Towns Committee
|
€1,000
|
The Neale - An Eill
|
€1,000
|
Turlough Heritage Committee
|
€1,000
|
Ballinrobe TidyTowns
|
€2,000
|
Louisburgh TidyTowns Committee
|
€1,000
|
Ballyvary Enhancement Group
|
€1,000