Details

 

Funding allocated to support the Tidy Towns groups this year is still be available to them, even though the SuperValu TidyTowns competition has had to be cancelled this year due to public health considerations. That has been confirmed by Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring

This means that the 34 Tidy Towns groups in Mayo that were allocated €46,000 in 2019 in order to support their work in preparation for this year’s (2020) competition will still be able to spend the money this year.

The Minister allocated €1.4 million to TidyTowns groups in September 2019 to assist them in their preparations for the 2020 competition. Notwithstanding the cancellation of the competition this year, Minister Ring is allowing any unspent funds to be used by the TidyTowns groups.

The following 34 Mayo communities were allocated between €1,000 and €3,000 (based on population size) in order to support preparation for the 2020 competition:

 

Community

Amount

Lecanvey Community Centre

€1,000

Kilmaine Village Enhancement

€1,000

Achill Sound TidyTowns Committee

€1,000

Kiltimagh TidyTowns

€2,000

Westport TidyTowns Association

€3,000

Ballindine Tidy Towns

€1,000

Kilkeeran Residents Association

€1,000

Ballyhaunis TidyTowns

€2,000

Swinford TidyTowns Committtee

€2,000

Shrule Village Enhancement

€1,000

Bailte Slachtmhara, Beal an Mhuirthead

€2,000

Cong Community Development Association

€1,000

Knock TidyTowns

€1,000

Ballyheane Village Enhancement Group

€1,000

Ballina TidyTowns Committee

€3,000

Murrisk Development Association Ltd.

€1,000

Carracastle TidyTowns

€1,000

Mulranny TidyTowns Committee

€1,000

Bonniconlon TidyTowns Committee

€1,000

Crossmolina TidyTowns

€2,000

Cairde An Geata Mor

€1,000

Ballintubber Community Council

€1,000

Castlebar TidyTowns Committee

€3,000

Clare Island Tourism Committee

€1,000

Cloghane Brandon TidyTowns

€1,000

Newport TidyTowns Committee

€1,000

Ballycastle TidyTowns

€1,000

Clogher Environmental Group Ltd.

€1,000

Killala Tidy Towns Committee

€1,000

The Neale - An Eill

€1,000

Turlough Heritage Committee

€1,000

Ballinrobe TidyTowns

€2,000

Louisburgh TidyTowns Committee

€1,000

Ballyvary Enhancement Group

€1,000

 

 

 

 

0
0
0
s2smodern

Latest News