The tender for road realignment at Twenty Minute Hill on the N83, Tuam to Dunmore Road, will be published in the coming weeks, according to Galway East TD and Minister for Rural Affairs Seán Canney.

Minister Canney told Midwest News today that this section of road has been subject to a stop-go system of traffic flow since November 2018.

"There have been six major accidents and one death at this section and it has been impossible for a lorry and a car to pass each other safely.With the publication of the tender in the coming weeks, I expect works to begin later in the summer.”