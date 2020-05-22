The death has taken place of Anthony Vesey of Castlebar.

Mr Vesey stood as an Independent candidate in last year’s local elections.

He was a member of the Irish Republican Socialist Party and the party has paid tribute to him on social media saying that, “it’s with great sadness that we can confirm the untimely death of our dear comrade Anthony Vesey. Anthony was a dedicated member of the IRSP and was a vital component in the reorganisation of the party in Co Mayo”.

It posted a photo of Mr Vesey delivering PPE to fronline staff at Mayo University Hospital earlier this month.

The party extended its heartfelt condolences to all his family, friends and comrades, concluding that “he will be sadly missed by everyone.”