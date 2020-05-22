The bicycle of a frontline worker at Mayo University Hospital was stolen yesterday.

The Castlebar woman started her shift at the hospital at 8:30 yesterday morning and she left to go home to find her bicycle was missing.

The bicycle was left in the bike shelter in front of GMIT and was locked and secure.

In an appeal on Facebook yesterday the young woman said 'I’m devastated that it has been taken as it is my only mode of transport to get to work.'

The bike is very distinctive as it is bright yellow with black writing.

The frontline worker's Facebook post was shared over 3,000 times in the space of 12 hours and a Mayo bicycle store decided to offer assistance.

The Westport Bike Shop made the offer of a complimentary new bike to the frontline worker and the offer was accepted.