Some Covid-19 restrictions could be eased sooner, specifically for children and their parents.

The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning to examine how to lift some of the measures to reduce the burden on young families.

Public health officials say they're aware of the impact of the restrictions on those under-18 and their parents, and the low rate of transmission in that age group.

A further 12 people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 1,583, while there have been 24,391 confirmed cases.

There were 2 additional confirmed cases in Mayo yesterday, bringing the total number of positive cases in Mayo to 560, 445 cases in Galway, 310 in Roscommon – that’s up 2 , 129 in Sligo and 82 in Leitrim

Deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn says this morning's meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team will also look at changing some of the rules around testing.