West Mayo Councillors have called on the Minister for Education to intervene and insist that the site and funding promised by the Dept of Education for a new school building for The Holy Trinity school in Westport is immediately provided.

The issue was raised at the monthly meeting of the Westport/ Belmullet Municipal District earlier this week.

The present school building that staff and students attend at The Holy Trinity school in Westport town is over 200 years old, and has been deemed as not fit for purpose.

The dept of Education had promised the site and funding for the new school at the former Scoil Padraig site on Altamont Street, a number of years ago, but are now stalling on that commitment, and proposing that half of the limited site be given to build a new school for an Educate Together school in the town.

Local councillor Johno O’Malley outlined to Midwest News today about the failure of the dept to deliver on what has been committed by it to The Holy Trinity School.