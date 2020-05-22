Mayo teenagers Sophia Hession, Orlaith Heaney, Caoimhe Monaghan and Aoibheann Mangan from Mount St Michael Secondary school in Claremorris, were named as winners of the Junior Eco Community Development Award at the Young Environmentalist Awards hosted by Eco-Unesco this week.

The awards recognise efforts made by young people aged 10 to 18 years old who have worked towards improving the environment – there was a record 500 entries this year.

The Mount St Michael students created an app called H4H. They impressed judges with their app that allows people to help homeless people by donating money, food, goods and services and also allows the homeless to seek help, matching them up with services and that people are donating.

In a virtual ceremony yesterday , the girls were named as winners of the Junior Eco Community Development Award to celebrate this years Eco Unesco Young Environmentalist of the Year awards for 2020. It included a message from former president and climate activist Mary Robinson

There was further success at the awards for Mount St Michael when 3rd year students Anna Farragher and Therese Devassey were named as runners up in the Junior Innovation category of the awards. The girls whose project 'Beekeepers whats buzzing" based their project on a device that they created to safely monitor the conditions in bee hives to control conditions in the hives.