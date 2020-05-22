Three yellow wind warnings are in place across the country.

The warnings are impacting on counties Mayo, Galway, Donegal, Sligo, Clare and Kerry and will be in effect until 9pm tonight.

Met Eireann says 'unseasonably' windy weather is leading to gusts of up to 110 kilometers per hour in places in the affected areas.

Extensive debris has been reported across many roads in the region this morning and motorists are advised to take due care.

Mayo County Council says the Belmullet Blacksod Regional Road R313 is closed this morning due to the weather with local diversions in place.The road is due to re- open at 11 am this morning.