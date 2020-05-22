Sinn Féin TD for Roscommon/Galway Claire Kerrane has accused Minister Creed of having a ‘total hands-off approach’ to Covid-19 outbreaks in meat factories.

Deputy Kerrane was speaking during statements and questions with the Minister for Agriculture in the Dáil last night.

She claims it is very concerning that before Monday of this week not one inspection was carried out in a meat factory, despite complaints being made.

“What is worse is that neither Minister Creed or the Minister for Business Heather Humphreys could say how many inspections have since been carried out in meat factories, this figure according to both Ministers is confidential. In fact, Minister Humphreys went as far as to say that she didn’t need to know.

She has called for a ramping up of inspections at meat processing plants to ensure the health and safety of all employees, their families and their communities. She also believe that the Health & Safety Authority should release figures on the number of meat processing plants they have inspected given that these inspections only began on Monday. This information should be made available.