Met Eireann has extended its wind warnings for coastal counties tonight and tomorrow.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for counties Mayo and Galway which will come into effect from 9pm tonight until 9pm tomorrow night.

A yellow wind warning has also been issued for Sligo & Donegal, from 6am tomorrow morning until 9pm tomorrow night.

Met Eireann is warning of gusts up to 110 km/ h - especially in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains.