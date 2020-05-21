Gardai will undertake a 24-hour National Slow Down Day from 7am tomorrow morning.

With more road deaths recorded so far this year compared to last year, Gardai and the Road Safety Authority say we can never be complacent about road safety.

56 people have died on Ireland's roads to date this year - up 5 on this time last year.

Pedestrians account for 30% of all fatalities.

Gardai say excessive speed is a major factor in road collision, and National Slow Down Day is about making our roads and communities safer.

While traffic volumes have reduced during the coronavirus pandemic, there are more walkers, joggers and cyclists on the roads, and Gardai are appealing to motorists to be alert to their presence, and drive safely within the speed limits.

Extra checkpoints will be carried out between 7am tomorrow morning and 7am on Saturday morning to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding and increase compliance with speed limits.