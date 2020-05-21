The Bank of Ireland needs to clarify its plans for the future of the branch in Ballyhaunis.

That's according to local solicitor Evan O'Dwyer, who has written to the Bank of Ireland CEO Francesca McDonagh on behalf of a number of local businesses and individuals, calling for an assurance that the branch in Ballyhaunis will reopen, once the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Ballyhaunis was one of over 100 branches nationally that are currently closed due to the pandemic.

Bank of Ireland is the only bank left in Ballyhaunis, following the closure in recent years of the AIB and Ulster Bank branches, and Mr O'Dwyer says there are fears locally that this trial closure could ultimately lead to the permanent closure of the branch.....